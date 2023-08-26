Multi-time WWE Champion to pay emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt on upcoming SmackDown - Reports

A multi-time WWE Champion is reportedly set to pay an emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt on the upcoming SmackDown following his tragic passing at age 36.

Many fans and stars were left heartbroken following the news coming out of Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) passing away due to a heart attack. Wyatt will always be remembered as an icon in WWE and one of the most creative minds to ever step foot in the wrestling business.

Fans from around the world tuned into last night's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, dedicated to the memory of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. Promos segments from Cody Rhodes and LA Knight paid tribute to both icons of the wrestling world during this difficult time.

Many have been left affected by the heartbreaking loss of Windham Rotunda, and there are still more stars left to honor his memory. One of his most iconic rivals in the WWE, John Cena, has been announced to return next week on SmackDown, and according to BWE, the 16-time World Champion will also do his due diligence to pay tribute to Wyatt.

John Cena penned an emotional message to his iconic WWE rival, Bray Wyatt, following his passing

Windham Rotunda had a positive impact on many of his colleagues' lives that he worked alongside in WWE. Many stars, including Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, etc., took the time out to pay respect to the amazing man Wyatt was.

Bray Wyatt had been a part of extraordinary storylines and feuds in the WWE, but one of his most unique rivalries was against John Cena. The Leader of Cenation and The New Face of Fear's first rivalry started in 2014. The feud saw Wyatt trying to corrupt the soul of Cena and prove to everyone that The Champ's attitude was nothing but a disguise. This led to a clash at WrestleMania XXX, with Cena eventually pinning his opponent clean.

However, the next time both stars faced off at The Grandest Stage of them All, it ended horribly for Cena as they locked horns at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Funhouse match. Wyatt pushed the 16-time World Champion to face his nightmares in one of the most unique match types brought to life.

John Cena seemingly held a deep appreciation for their time working together as he penned an emotional message on social media for his iconic rival.

