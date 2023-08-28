[Watch] AEW fans pay tribute to Bray Wyatt at All In

AEW fans appeared to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt during a wrestling legend's entrance today at All In.

All Elite Wrestling made history today with over 80,000 fans seated at Wembley Stadium to watch the All In PPV live. Sting and Darby Allin battled Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a Coffin Match today at the show. Allin and Sting made their way to the ring to Metallica's Seek and Destroy song (Sting's old WCW theme) and got a tremendous reaction from the crowd.

During their entrance, the lights went out and everyone took out their phone. Bray Wyatt used to call his fans "fireflies", and they would often light up an arena with their cellphones during his entrance when it got dark. Many fans noticed that the same thing happened during Sting and Darby Allin's entrance today at AEW All In and shared the moment on social media.

Former WWE star EC3 on why Bray Wyatt lost to John Cena at WrestleMania 30

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently disclosed why Bray Wyatt was defeated by John Cena at WrestleMania 30.

Wyatt shockingly passed away at just 36 years old on August 24th due to a heart attack. He was one of the most creative minds in the industry and developed a strong connection with the WWE Universe over the years.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 explained that Cena defeating Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 30 allowed The Eater of Worlds to delve deeper into his character.

"Just because somebody is coming up and is kinda hot, it might not be the right time. I think John beating Windham at the WrestleMania in New Orleans, where everyone thought the Waylon Mercy version of Bray was the version. No, because he had to go back to the drawing board and reevaluate himself. He went out there with something so intriguing, special, and unique that the only thing that made that from being a classic WrestleMania was the fact that it took place in someone's mind during the pandemic, " said EC3. [From 04:02 to 04:35]

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, previously known as The Revival in WWE, also paid tribute to Bray Wyatt at All In today as well. Wyatt's death has shocked the wrestling world but his memory will continue to live on long after his passing.

