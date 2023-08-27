Former WWE star explains why Bray Wyatt lost to John Cena at WrestleMania 30 (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about why it made sense for Bray Wyatt to lose to John Cena at WrestleMania 30.

The Eater of Worlds passed away due to a heart attack on August 24th, resulting in the wrestling world going into a state of mourning. Many have also taken this opportunity to remember and honor the life and career of Wyatt. One among them was John Cena, who's often considered as one of Bray Wyatt's greatest rivals.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled Wyatt and Cena's match from WrestleMania 30 and explained why the latter winning was the right decision. The former NXT star explained the fact that the former Universal Champion loss at 'Mania allowed him to delve deeper into his character over the years.

EC3 also mentioned Bray Wyatt and John Cena's feud finished logically, with the former getting a win at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Funhouse match.

"Just because somebody is coming up and is kinda hot, it might not be the right time. I think John beating Windham at the WrestleMania in New Orleans, where everyone thought the Waylon Mercy version of Bray was the version. No, because he had to go back to the drawing board and reevaluate himself. He went out there with something so intriguing, special, and unique that the only thing that made that from being a classic WrestleMania was the fact that it took place in someone's mind during the pandemic, " said EC3. [From 04:02 to 04:35]

John Cena could pay a touching tribute to Bray Wyatt on next week's SmackDown

The Leader of the Cenation was announced for next week's SmackDown days before the news of Bray Wyatt's untimely passing became public. However, if a recent report is to be believed, fans can expect John Cena to pay a heartfelt tribute to one of his greatest rivals when he shows up on the coming Friday.

Viewers are still talking about the classy homage WWE paid to Wyatt on the latest SmackDown. From the opening video package to the show's closing seconds, the episode was filled with moments that made fans across the globe shed a tear.

It remains to be seen what Cena has in store for the viewers, who are keenly anticipating to see his tribute to The Eater of the Worlds.

