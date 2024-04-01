Are WWE stars Roman Reigns and Nia Jax related?

Nia Jax, who is a force to be reckoned with in WWE is related to The Rock, as they are second cousins once removed. The star has never interacted with The Great One on-screen but their relationship goes back to Nia's father Joseph Fanene being the cousin of Peter Maivia, The Rock's grandfather.

As for Roman Reigns, he belongs to the Anoa'i family, like The Irresistible Force, but the stars are not hereditarily related. Despite coming from the same family tree, the two stars do not have an actual relation and are only blood-related. For their part, Reigns and the Rock are not related as well, but they are blood brothers, like their ancestors.

The Anoa'i family is considered legendary in WWE and features several current and former superstars, like Roman Reigns, The Rock, Nia Jax, the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and the late Umaga.

Nia Jax joined WWE back in 2014 and stayed there for seven years. She parted ways with the company in 2021 and made her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Reigns, meanwhile, signed with WWE in 2010 and has been with the company since then.

Nia Jax recently said she would have no problem joining The Bloodline

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline has dominated WWE for almost four years now. Lately, The Rock has joined the faction and will team up with The Tribal Chief to take on Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on NIight One of WrestleMania 40.

Recently, Nia Jax opened up about the possibility of her joining The Bloodline in the future and admitted she would love to.

"If it worked out that way, I would have no problem. I am very loyal to my family. If they need me to have their back, I am 100% there. So, they know where to call me," Jax said.

If Jax joins The Bloodline, she will become the second top female superstar to join a faction in WWE, after Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley became the face of The Judgment Day.

Nia Jax once refused to recognize Roman Reigns

Back in May 2022, Nia Jax was asked by a fan if she recognized Roman Reigns and her answer was blunt: "I don't."

This was at the time when the former women's champion was released by WWE. During this time, Reigns dominated the competition after becoming Universal Champion back in August 2020.

The Tribal Chief will put his title on the line against Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 next week. Meanwhile, Nia Jax does not seem to have a spot on the WrestleMania 40 card after recently completing her feud against Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.