Will Randy Orton feud with Riddle when he returns to action in WWE?

Sometime in the middle of 2021, the WWE Universe fell in love with the duo of RK-Bro. The unlikely pairing of Riddle and Randy Orton captivated the fans' imaginations and provided viewers with some of the funniest moments we've seen in a long time.

As two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, they also found success in the ring. Orton's power and veteran presence mixed with Riddle's combat skills and goofy personality always made for great television.

Anyone who knew of The Viper's history of turning on tag team partners was waiting for this union to explode. But it never happened. The outcome was quite the opposite: Orton embraced his newfound friend, took him on as a protege and eventually took him in like a little brother.

As strange as it might sound, the audience was moved by their Odd Couple storyline. They rallied behind the two Superstars and invested their emotions in every match and move this dynamic duo would perform.

In an era where the audience is somewhat detached from the characters they're watching, the two defied the odds to become 'must-see TV'.

Randy Orton has been gone from WWE television for weeks now as he tends to multiple injuries

WWE announced that Orton has been consulting with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons. He is currently suffering from spinal problems, although his current absence appears to be more for cautionary reasons.

The 20-year veteran has a lot of miles on his odometer, and he's been running pretty hard for a while now. He's not expected to return for at least a few more weeks, and it's unclear what his role will be when he finally comes back.

Will Orton re-form RK-Bro with Riddle? The two had incredible success and chemistry together. They were adored by the audience and applauded by critics, as their partnership brought the best out in both of them. They were flying high until they dropped the RAW tag team belts and Orton's injuries were revealed.

However, there's also the possibility of a swerve happening when The Apex Predator eventually re-emerges. He might initially show some love for Riddle, only to drop him and start a feud. After all? We've seen his vicious side on plenty of occasions over the years.

🌹 @RhianRozek Randy Orton was a straight killer in this match for no reason Randy Orton was a straight killer in this match for no reason😭 https://t.co/8Ge5ab6TQm

Both scenarios are fascinating and could serve different purposes. A reunion of the team would obviously be a huge pop and could lead to a 'feel good' tour, with RK-Bro beating the odds and capturing the championships again.

Having said that, a feud between the two would greatly benefit Riddle in his ascension to the main event picture. An extended program with a future WWE Hall of Famer - especially if he comes out on top - could set the sky-high superstar into a whole new stratosphere.

Right now, there's still no timeline for Orton's comeback. But when he finally does, there could be more twists and turns than a Rubik's Cube.

It will be interesting to see how all this eventually plays out. Especially for Riddle, who appears poised to take the next step to superstardom.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far