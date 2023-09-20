Ari Emanuel's daughter the new Stephanie McMahon of WWE? What fans must know about Ashlee and her role

Ari Emanuel's daughter, Ashlee, is just one of the names associated with WWE after Endeavor acquired the wrestling company. Due to being the boss' daughter, many may think her role will be similar to Stephanie McMahon's previous one, but that's not the case.

At the beginning of 2023, reports emerged that Vince McMahon had returned to the Stamford-based promotion after his initial retirement in July last year to aid the sale of the company. In April, it was announced that both companies had reached a deal to merge the UFC and the WWE into one company - TKO Group Holdings. The merger was finalized in September. Many names were associated with the wrestling company after Ari Emanueltook over as leader, including his daughter Ashlee.

For those wondering, Ashlee Emanuel doesn't have the same position as Stephanie. The latter was formerly the company's Chief Brand Officer before becoming its co-CEO and Executive Chairwoman before her resignation. On the other hand, the former has worked as an Executive Assistant since June 2022.

Ashlee's journey in WWE began in July 2021, when she worked as a Creative Writing Assistant on Monday Night RAW. She held that position until February 2022. She also worked for Endeavor, Wolf Entertainment, Connecticut Cigar Company, and Harbor Point Wines & Spirits.

Who is Ari Emanuel's daughter Ashlee?

Ari Emanuel and Vince McMahon during the UFC-WWE merger on September 12, 2023

Although Ari Emanuel is a successful businessman and media personality, little is known about his family, especially his sons and daughters.

Ari has four children: three sons and one daughter. The sons are named Noah, Ezra, and Leo. Like Ashlee, they don't have a social media presence; if they do, they are kept private.

Is Ashlee Emanuel Vince McMahon's new boss?

The new ownership of World Wrestling Entertainment means new people are also in charge. As shared, Vince has been named the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings. However, reports have emerged that McMahon referred to TKO's CEO Ari Emanuel as his boss. Since Ashlee's role in the Stamford-based promotion remains as an Executive Assistant, the 78-year-old still holds more power over her.

It remains to be seen what other changes will be made in the Stamford-based promotion over the next months.

