Arjan Singh Bhullar gives his thoughts on WWE and AEW, reveals relationship with Jinder Mahal (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 13 Nov 2019, 15:38 IST SHARE

Arjan Singh Bhullar and Jinder Mahal

Arjan Singh Bhullar is one of the top names when it comes to the world of Mixed Martial Arts. Other than his myriad accomplishments in the cage, Bhullar is a wrestler who has wrestled in both the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

I was recently able to interview Arjan Singh Bhullar, where he talked about what he thinks about the recent transition of MMA talent into wrestling, as well as his thoughts about WWE and AEW.

Arjan Singh Bhullar talks about WWE and AEW

I asked Arjan Singh Bhullar whether he had ever considered switching to wrestling, and what his thoughts were about so many MMA fighters making the change. He talked about both WWE and All Elite Wrestling and how he enjoyed both of them, but at the same time, his focus was on his MMA career for the moment.

There definitely seems to be a trend for a crossover between wrestling and MMA happening. It’s always happened, but now more than ever. Originally the pioneer for that was Ken Shamrock. He used to be in the UFC and then went to WWE way back in the 90s. I’ve been watching him as a kid.

They called him the World’s Most Dangerous Man (laughs). I grew up with pro-wrestling and it’s definitely something that interests me. Right now my goal is to be a World Champion and to get my fight booked in ONE. I definitely still watch WWE, I also watch All Elite Wrestling. It’s making huge waves and is also on TNT, like ONE FC is in North America and Bleacher Report Live all over the world. They are two companies that are doing big things and I’ve got my eyes on them.

Arjan Singh Bhullar talks about his relationship with Jinder Mahal

Arjan Singh Bhullar's friendship with Jinder Mahal is well-documented. He elaborated on the same.

Jinder is amazing. Jinder Mahal, his real name is Yuvraj Dhesi. He’s a wonderful guy, we’ve known each other for over ten years. He knew me when I was still in University and vice versa. We were both trying to make it in the world stage still. He’s been an amazing representative for our community, for our people, as a Champion and athlete in WWE. It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, very happy that he was able to make it in terms of his goals and aspirations, and he has been very positive towards me, so all love.

Who knows? If Arjan Singh Bhullar ever does go to WWE, we may even see the two in the same ring together.

Click here to read the full interview!

In the meantime, go rate WWE matches right here! Rate and comment on them and let your voice be heard!