Arn Anderson predicts 2-time WWE World Champion will walk out and never return

Arn Anderson

Arn Anderson has predicted that Dolph Ziggler will walk out on WWE one day and the company will never hear from him again.

The latest episode of Anderson’s ARN podcast revolved around the 2015 Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which saw Ziggler defeat Sheamus in a ‘Kiss Me Arse’ match.

The former WWE producer mentioned that some higher-ups within the company grew tired of Ziggler’s opinions backstage, which is why the two-time World Heavyweight Champion has never been positioned as a main-event Superstar.

Despite the opinions of some of his former colleagues, Anderson spoke very highly of Ziggler and said the SmackDown Superstar has enough financial stability to be able to walk away from WWE whenever he feels like it.

“One day, he’ll go, ‘Oh, you want to give me more s*** about something else? You know what, see you,’ and he’ll thump down the steps, take off his boots, and walk out the door and you’ll never hear from him again. And he will have accomplished what he wanted to in the business. Left on his own terms.”

Dolph Ziggler’s WWE career in 2020

Following his alliance with Baron Corbin and Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler became involved in his latest romance storyline in February when he had dinner with Mandy Rose on Valentine’s Day.

It has since emerged that he joined forces with Sonya Deville to sabotage Rose’s date with Otis, leading to a one-on-one match between Ziggler and the Heavy Machinery member at WrestleMania 36.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Otis and Rose stand tall in the middle of the ring after a heated exchange with Ziggler and Deville.