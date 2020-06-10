Arn Anderson reveals why he had many backstage clashes with Sami Zayn

The WWE Hall of Famer had a brutal response to a fan's question about Sami Zayn.

Do you think Sami Zayn will make for a good agent in the future?

Reason why Arn Anderson and Sami Zayn clashed backstage

In the latest episode of ARN with Arn Anderson and Conrad Thompson, AEW veteran and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson addressed the fan questions. One of them was about Sami Zayn and the latter's ability to work as an agent in WWE.

Talking about the possibility of Sami Zayn donning the role of an agent backstage, Arn Anderson stated that the former Intercontinental Champion would not be good at the job. Anderson believes that Sami Zayn s too headstrong and impatient to invest in all the aspects of storytelling, which is also the reason why they would often clash backstage.

As per Arn Anderson, there were quite a few things that Sami Zayn perceived to be 'small' whereas Anderson believed that it is essential for the storyline. He also went on to say that a good agent wouldn't just stop at a good match. Instead, he will take the responsibility to see that the Superstar is following all the known and unknown rules of the business.

Hence, Arn Anderson believes that Sami Zayn won't be the right fit for the job. Talking about his stance in details, he said,

"No. Sami is a little too headstrong. Sami believes in himself but he also believes in his ideas. Maybe it’s because I clashed with Sami. Sami and I clashed quite a few times over what he perceived to be small things, but I always believed the small things are the big things. When you have to help a kid who is fresh from NXT or from somewhere else that comes on the roster, and you are faced with x number of minutes in this position on RAW or SmackDown, as their agent, it is your responsibility to make sure that match is good and it reflects all the rules put in place by the boss, known or not known."

"You have to be involved in every little aspect of things that in the storytelling process makes sense. In the course of that, you make it to the gorilla, and your six minutes went to three. Are you qualified to tell the talent, you just lost three minutes? Here is what you have to take out. There is a lot more than just looking at a guy and saying thumbs up or thumbs down, six minutes. That’s the way it used to be when I wrestled there, thumbs up, thumbs down, and how long you have. There is a lot more involved now."

"I just don’t think Sami is going to be patient enough or creative enough to be able to come up with a story that is completely different from the one you’ve been talking about all day." (h/t wrestlingnews.co)

I love the simplicity and, ironically enough, the honesty of pro wrestling.



In pro wrestling, if I torment you for years, insult you, spit on you, humiliate you & physically attack you until you eventually had enough and you beat my ass...I’m still the bad guy who had it coming. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 1, 2020

Sami Zayn and his current run in WWE

Last month, Sami Zayn was forced to relinquish his Intercontinental Championship after he refused to appear for the SmackDown tapings as a safety measure against the Covid-19 pandemic. Following that, WWE announced an extended tournament to determine the next Intercontinental Champion in WWE. This elaborate competition also witnessed the Blue brand extending an invitation to RAW in order to invite AJ Styles to compete in the tournament.

I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion. -SZ https://t.co/SUFsBFeRDB — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 13, 2020

After weeks of qualifiers, we are now set to see the final match for the IC title between the two finalists, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles. However, it is safe to say that Sami Zayn wasn't very supportive of this decision. It will be interesting to see if the new Intercontinental Champion will also have to feud with Sami Zyn, if and when the latter decides to return.