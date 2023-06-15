Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE television since the road to WrestleMania 39. The three-time world champion vanished before a promising feud with Bobby Lashley and hasn't been seen since. His sudden disappearance derailed Lashley's momentum, soured many fans on Wyatt himself, and kept us from a potential blockbuster Uncle Howdy reveal.

Whenever the company decides to bring back the former Fiend, pairing him with the right opponents will be of utmost importance to help him recapture fans' imaginations. Rumors have been growing of The Eater of Worlds' impending return, and since he wasn't picked in the 2023 Draft, he could show up on either RAW or SmackDown.

Should he make his blockbuster return on the blue brand, these five SmackDown Superstars would be the ideal foil for him.

#5: Roman Reigns is always a great opponent to face Bray Wyatt due to their extensive WWE history

Usually, this entry would be at #1, but Roman Reigns' current immersion in the Bloodline implosion storyline is the only obstacle. He and Bray Wyatt are no strangers to each other in a WWE ring. The duo has clashed for years in stable warfare, face vs. heel, heel vs. heel, and so on. However, they have not met since Wyatt's much-hyped return to the company in October 2022.

It is thus intriguing to ponder what would happen if The Tribal Chief crossed paths with the new, more complex-than-ever version of Wyatt. Would the three-time world champion finally be the man to break through Reign's Tribal Chief mindset and show him the error of his ways?

Sami Zayn couldn't, and Jimmy Uso looks unlikely to do so, so it might take the extreme cerebral work of Wyatt to break The Head of the Table.

#4 & #3: Edge and Karrion Kross are both capable of telling an epic supernatural story with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Could Wyatt's style finally find compatibility with Edge and Kross?

One of the main criticisms of Bray Wyatt's latest spell in WWE has been his supernatural-leaning storylines' failure to connect with the audience. Throughout his work with LA Knight and Bobby Lashley, the clash between his and their styles made segments awkward and, thus, difficult to buy into.

An opponent like Edge, who has a dark persona, could stand a better chance of gelling with The Eater of Worlds. The duo could develop a compelling story in that realm and perhaps have a cinematic match that plays to both their characters' strengths. If well received, such a bout with the ever-popular Rated-R Superstar could be needed to revive Wyatt's waning popularity.

The same could apply to Karrion Kross, who would immensely complement and benefit from working with these megastars.

#2: AJ Styles is the perfect WWE SmackDown star to help Bray Wyatt repair his reputation as an in-ring performer

Could The Phenom's final opponent give Wyatt a fiendishly phenomenal match?

Another criticism often levied against Bray Wyatt since his epic return to WWE is the perceived gap between his character work and in-ring output. Many fans noted that while Wyatt's promos work like magic with twists and turn to no end, his matches are often flat and uninspiring.

This often leads to the age-old Undertaker comparisons, pointing out that The Phenom's incredible character was matched, if not surpassed, by his ring work. Who better to boost Wyatt's reputation as an in-ring talent than The Deadman's handpicked final opponent, AJ Styles?

'Taker praised Styles as "The closest thing to Shawn Michaels," who was widely credited with giving him the best matches of his career. Who would bet against The Phenomenal One putting on a classic with the former Fiend, especially after his recent "banger" at Night of Champions?

#1: Bobby Lashley

This one is straightforward and boils down to two words: Unfinished Business.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt was supposed to happen at WWE WrestleMania 39. Lashley hasn't had much to do on WWE SmackDown since being drafted. Summerslam, which has recently been set up as a "WrestleMania-esque super event," is less than two months away.

Why not finish what they started at The Biggest Party Of The Summer? Who says no?

