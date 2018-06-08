Assessing the Potential Contenders for Brock Lesnar's Universal Title

Who is the WWE's best bet to dethrone The Beast Incarnate?

Liam Hoofe ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 01:18 IST

Brock Lesnar's Universal title reign has to come to an end at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar's Universal Title reign is set to surpass CM Punk's iconic WWE title run as the longest-running in modern WWE history.

Lesnar's reign has been a divisive one, to say the least, and many fans are desperate to see The Beast Incarnate drop the belt in the coming months.

Rumours broke recently that Lesnar's next title defence would come at SummerSlam, by which point, Lesnar will have comfortably surpassed Punk's record. If that is the case, the WWE is likely to finally take the belt off of Lesnar at the event.

The company has booked themselves into a corner with Lesnar, who has dominated the entire Raw roster for the best part of two years now.

There are still several options that the WWE could choose from, however, so let's take a look at all of the main event stars on Raw, and assess their current chances of being the one to dethrone Lesnar.

#8 John Cena

Could John Cena return to save the WWE from Brock Lesnar?

While John Cena is not currently on WWE television, it seems unlikely that he won't be back in time for some sort of match at SummerSlam.

Cena is never going to be far from the main event, and while it seems unlikely that the WWE would have him topple Lesnar, there is always money to be made when the two men meet in the ring.

With WWE seemingly finally beginning to admit defeat when it comes to Roman Reigns, Raw is in desperate need of someone to be 'the guy' and Cena has always been their go-to guy when everyone else has failed.

It seems unlikely that the WWE would go for this match again, but it would be crazy not to mention Cena in a conversation about Raw's main-event scene.