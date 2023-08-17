Asuka sends two-word cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Asuka has sent a two-word cryptic message ahead of this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown in Toronto, Canada.

At SummerSlam on August 5, Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match. Belair emerged victorious, but her title reign was very short-lived.

Damage CTRL rushed the ring, and IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on a weakened Bianca Belair. The Genius of the Sky connected with a Moonsault off the top rope on The EST to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, the former champion took to Twitter to deliver a two-word message.

"I'm hungry", she tweeted.

WWE Superstar Asuka responds to her critics

Asuka recently discussed the issues she faced while wrestling in Japan and thanked several superstars for their support.

The 41-year-old fired off a series of tweets this week directed at the media in Japan and the Stardom wrestling promotion. She claimed that Stardom was created to "destroy" her personally, but it failed to do so.

She then thanked Triple H, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch for supporting her during her time in America. The Empress of Tomorrow also sent a message to her critics that they can criticize her online all they want.

"I am used to it because I have been fighting my critics alone since my days in Japan. But now that I am here, I have comrades in arms. Charlotte, Becky, HHH and... I've walked alone in the wilderness all my life, and here I have an oasis. To the Asuka antis, I say, beat me up on the Internet all you want. I grab everything," she tweeted.

The veteran battled Charlotte Flair in a singles match last week on SmackDown, but the bout ended in a no-contest after WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY interfered.

It will be interesting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow attempts to get the title back from SKY in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

