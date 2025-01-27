Attitude Era legend to return and confront Cody Rhodes in his hometown on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW which will emanate from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Prodigal Son is expected to receive a thunderous reception from his home crowd eagerly awaiting his return. However, Rhodes' celebrations could be short-lived as an Attitude Era legend might ruin his homecoming.

The Rock could make a thunderous return and confront the Undisputed WWE Champion tonight. State Farm Arena is the very place where the Hollywood icon showed up at WWE's Bad Blood Premium Live Event to put Cody Rhodes on notice. The Final Boss made a "cutting the throat" gesture, indicating something that has yet to see any progression.

With the show taking place from the same arena tonight, there is a good possibility that the company will deliver a follow-up to that moment. Even though The Rock squashed his beef with Rhodes on RAW's Netflix premiere this month, WWE could pull off a massive swerve. Just when The American Nightmare could be addressing the WWE Universe and basking in the adoration of his home crowd, The Final Boss' theme song could echo in the State Farm Arena.

The 52-year-old could walk into the ring and embrace Cody Rhodes, similar to what he did a few weeks ago on RAW. However, his demeanor could abruptly change with his smile fading away. In a shocking turn of events, The Rock could hit the Undisputed WWE Champion with a Rock Bottom out of nowhere, leaving the entire arena stunned in somber silence.

This could eventually pave the way for the long-rumored match between both superstars at WrestleMania 41. However, the abovementioned scenario is entirely speculation at this point.

Cody Rhodes to fall prey to a massive attack on WWE RAW?

Cody Rhodes has made several enemies ever since he returned to WWE, and a few of them seem to be lurking around him. Whether The Rock returns tonight to confront him or not, one superstar is certainly looking to ruin Rhodes' homecoming. That is Kevin Owens. Both superstars will lock horns in a Ladder match at Royal Rumble.

Owens could launch a ruthless attack on The American Nightmare tonight on RAW. The Prizefigher has been on a rampage lately as he believes he has been robbed by Cody Rhodes. Therefore, he will seemingly make sure to humiliate the defending champion in front of his home crowd in Atlanta, Georgia.

This will not only accentuate their ongoing rivalry but also make KO look like a legitimate and ruthless heel. With his fury blazing after what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin Owens could unleash absolute mayhem on Cody Rhodes to make a bold statement.

WWE showcasing such an angle days before their high-voltage clash at Royal Rumble would be an intriguing sight for fans. It will be interesting to see whether Owens shows up on RAW to spoil Rhodes' homecoming.

