Attitude Era star comments on The Rock possibly inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame 

With WWE's Attitude Era arguably the company's most important period, many top stars like The Rock shined during that time period. Another star from that era, Ken Shamrock, recently discussed whether he would like The Great One to induct him into WWE's Hall of Fame.

During his stint with the company in the late 90s, Shamrock and The People's Champion crafted a great relationship on and off-screen. Both stars' spots on the card were elevated when they joined Mr. McMahon's villainous stable, The Corporation, in November 1998.

Speaking to The Ten Count, the former Intercontinental Champion was asked if he would be happy for the Hollywood star to immortalize him as a WWE Hall of Famer.

"Yeah definitely, he’d be one of them." [38:39 - 38:43]

Shamrock was then questioned if he would accept a call from WWE if they asked him to become part of their Hall of Fame.

"Oh absolutely, when that happens, obviously I’m gonna be very excited." [39:12 - 39:21]

In 2020, The Great One surprisingly appeared on IMPACT Wrestling TV as he inducted Ken Shamrock into their Hall of Fame, highlighting his important contributions to the wrestling business.

Former WWE Writer talks about Ken Shamrock's role in aiding The Rock's career

Before the multi-time WWE Champion joined The Corporation, his ability to shine in the ring was emphasized by his star-making matches against the UFC legend in early 1998.

During an episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo praised Ken Shamrock for his work in helping Dwayne Johnson achieve his full potential.

"Shamrock was such an integral part in Rock becoming The Rock," said Russo. "I honestly feel if there wasn’t that Shamrock stepping stone, I don’t know if The Rock would have became The Rock. I don’t think Ken Shamrock gets enough credit for that, bro." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Their most noteworthy and memorable showdown came at the 1998 Royal Rumble, where Shamrock was able to defeat The Great One to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Shamrock's last appearance on WWE TV came in September 1999 during an episode of SmackDown.

