Attitude Era star denies rumors he will join the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

Many fans have speculated on social media that another legend could be announced for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame before Friday's ceremony. Gangrel has been touted by some as a possible inductee, but the former WWE Superstar has now shot down the rumors.

Gangrel had three spells with WWE between 1993 and 2007. The 54-year-old is best remembered for his portrayal of a vampire character in the Attitude Era. He was also part of The Brood, a three-man Gothic stable with Edge and Christian.

On his FANGIN N BANGIN podcast, Gangrel addressed speculation about his Hall of Fame status:

"People are writing to me going, 'Congratulations, we hear you're going in the Hall of Fame.' I don't have any idea what that's about. I'm not even out there doing anything with WWE or any other company out there." [0:05 – 0:16]

The podcast episode was recorded on Friday, March 24, seven days before the Hall of Fame. Gangrel clarified that he was planning to travel to California on Tuesday for a TeleAmerica project, but his appearance had nothing to do with WWE.

Will Gangrel ever join the WWE Hall of Fame?

Despite having a lengthy career in the wrestling business, Gangrel does not think he will ever become a WWE Hall of Famer as a singles competitor.

The Attitude Era star believes he will only ever be considered for the elite group if he is inducted alongside Edge and Christian as The Brood:

"I don't think I'd ever be in there unless The Brood goes in. We're a week out, so I can say I'm pretty confident that it's not me and it's just a rumor, but thank you and I'm flattered. There's no way I deserve to be in there. There's way too many other great people." [1:12 – 1:27]

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame will take place after the March 31 episode of SmackDown. Andy Kaufman, The Great Muta, Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, and Tim White have been announced as this year's inductees.

