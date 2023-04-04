Austin Theory may not be the next John Cena, but he could be shadowing another former World Champion

Austin Theory was once thought of as the next John Cena but is starting to resemble another WWE Superstar.

He defended the United States Championship against John Cena in the opening match of WrestleMania weekend. Cena got a huge pop from the crowd at the SoFi Stadium, and his entrance featured kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, Theory used a low blow to slow down Cena and hit him with the A-Town for the pinfall victory.

Austin Theory targeted another legend last night on RAW. The 25-year-old battled WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on RAW after WrestleMania and picked up the win after Dominik interfered. Theory doesn't care how it happens, he just cares about winning the match and getting credit for it.

Theory appears to be targeting WWE legends, and that is more in line with something Randy Orton has done in the past. The Viper has been out of action since last May with a back injury but is rumored to be returning soon. Orton could return and challenge Theory and show him how it's really done.

Austin Theory and Randy Orton could have a great feud for the United States Championship. The United States Champion could hold another victory over the Legend Killer if he were to be able to defeat Orton, and it could represent a passing of the torch moment for fans.

Austin Theory says he doesn't want to be the next John Cena

Ahead of their clash at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, Austin Theory disclosed that he didn't want to be known as a rip-off of John Cena.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the United States Champion stated that he doesn't want to hear that he's the next Cena anymore and vowed to prove it at WrestleMania.

"A lot of people are saying that I'm the next John Cena... I don't want to hear that anymore. I want to be the first Austin Theory and I want people to see that. I don't want to be a rip-off of anybody and at WrestleMania, I'm going to show everybody just how different [I am]," he said.

Theory believes he is untouchable after his controversial victory over John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39. It will be fascinating to see which superstar challenges Theory for the United States Championship next.

