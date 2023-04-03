John Cena sends message to WWE Universe after controversial loss at WrestleMania 39

John Cena sent a message to the WWE Universe following his loss to Austin Theory last night at WrestleMania.

Austin Theory successfully defended the United States Championship against John Cena during Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Theory hit Cena with a low blow when the referee was distracted and followed it up with the A-Town Down for the pinfall victory.

However, Cena was more focused on the positives that happened last night than on his controversial loss to Theory. The Leader of Cenation took to Twitter to comment on his WrestleMania entrance that featured children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 16-time world champion noted that there aren't too many things like an entrance at WrestleMania in front of the fans and added that he was thankful that he could share it with some friends.

"There are few things in entertainment that can rival seeing the @WWEUniverse during a #WrestleMania entrance. Thankful I got share mine with some very special friends," tweeted Cena.

Former WWE Champion wondered if Austin Theory was all hype ahead of his match against John Cena

Former WWE Champion The Miz served as the host last night during Night One of WrestleMania, but recently questioned Austin Theory ahead of his match against the legend.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Miz bragged about his win over Cena in the past and said that Theorycouldn prove that he is more than just hype with a victory over the 45-year-old.

"I defeated John Cena, and this year, Austin Theory is going to have that opportunity to do that, and it's going to be something special. Any time John Cena comes into a ring, you could really feel what the audience is giving, and you can gauge where you are in your career and how you are. So John Cena is a great gage to see where Austin Theory is really at. I mean, he is everything he says he is? Or is it just hype? We'll see," said The Miz. [From 02:20 to 02:45]

Austin Theory may have picked up the victory at WWE WrestleMania, but he had to cheat in order to do so. Only time will tell if Cena attempts to get revenge and challenges Austin again for the United States Championship at a future premium live event.

