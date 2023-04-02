Austin Theory sends a message to John Cena after controversial win at WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory defeated John Cena tonight to retain his United States title at WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Cena and Theory met in a US title match in what was dubbed by many as a battle of the generations. It took quite a lot on Theory's part but he eventually succeeded in putting down his childhood hero.

Shortly after defeating John Cena at 'Mania, Theory sent a message to Cena. Here's what he said:

"None of that, huh. 'Cause I can see this, and I told you so!"

He was then interviewed by Cathy Kelley backstage. When asked about his big win over Cena, here's what Theory had to say:

"It's this simple. I said it, I did it, and now they have to believe it!"

Austin Theory's win over John Cena was a questionable one

John Cena's fans weren't happy one bit over the manner in which Theory defeated the WWE legend at The Show of Shows. The final moments of the bout saw Cena locking in an STFU and forcing Theory to tap out. The referee was nowhere to be seen, though.

Austin Theory took advantage of the situation to hit Cena with a low blow and pin him immediately after executing an A-Town Down. The record books would still display Theory as the winner of this much-anticipated match, though. Theory has defeated his childhood hero in the biggest match of his career and Sky will be the limit for him in the coming months.

As for the 16-time World Champion, he will still be regarded by fans as one of the greatest United States Champions in the history of WWE. Cena's multiple reigns with the belt produced some of the greatest matches of his career. He gave his absolute best tonight at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, he couldn't defeat the young gun. It remains to be seen what's next for the Cenation leader and how long it will be before he wrestles another big match on WWE TV.

Were you happy with Austin Theory's win over Cena at The Show of Shows? Sound off!

