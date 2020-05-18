Austin Theory puts a cryptic post targetting US Champion Andrade

Austin Theory and WWE United States Champion Andrade

In a cryptic post on Instagram, Austin Theory uploaded a picture of him holding the United States Championship, with current Champion Andrade, Zelina Vega, and Angel Garza in the background.

Over the last few weeks, cracks have begun to show in the stable consisting of Zelina Vega, Andrade, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza and the angle is expected to continue on Monday Night RAW. What better way for the storyline to unfold than to have Theory ousted from the stable and him going after the United States Championship held by Andrade.

Austin Theory put up a photo of him posing with the United States Championship, captioned 'Que Pasa', which translates to 'What's up?'.

Austin Theory to challenge Andrade for US Championship?

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Angel Garza constantly berated Austin Theory during the former's match against Akira Tozawa. After the match, when Drew McIntyre confronted the stable, Garza pushed Theory in the path of McIntyre only to get his head knocked off by the Claymore Kick.

Given that Austin Theory was only brought in replace Andrade in his absence, it looks like it will only be a matter of time before Theory is ousted from the stable.

With the stable consisting of Zelina Vega, Andrade, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza possibly heading towards a split, it is only natural for a feud to be born out of this angle. If Theory does go on to challenge Andrade for the title, this will really help the now-dull United States Championship picture.

Ever since Andrade was crowned United States Champion, there has been a lack of challengers for the title. First, the stable was involved in a feud with The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship and then have been embroiled in an on-and-off rivalry with Drew McIntyre.