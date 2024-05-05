Backlash 2024 may have caused a permanent change for the rest of Randy Orton's WWE career

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga kicked off WWE Backlash 2024. The crowd welcomed The Prizefighter and The Viper with huge pops, leaving Orton in awe of the crowd.

The crowd in France has possibly caused a major change in how Randy Orton's remaining WWE career will proceed. During both SmackDown last night and Backlash France, it seemed that the entire crowd was singing his theme song 'Voices'. It was a momentous occasion created by the crowd in Lyon, France, and one that The Viper will not forget easily.

Considering the bar the crowd set in France, it can soon be followed by the American audience. In terms of crowd energy, Lyon delivered, and how! Triple H revealed receiving an official warning for the noise during SmackDown yesterday, and Michael Cole received a decibel warning on his smartwatch during Backlash 2024.

Randy Orton is possibly on the last leg of his career. Given his contribution to the pro wrestling industry, The Apex Predator deserved the ovation that the Lyon crowd bestowed upon him tonight. If fans across the globe started emulating the Lyon crowd, it could bring a change in Randy Orton's entrance and the pop he receives from live audiences in the future.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens suffered at the hands of new Bloodline member

At Backlash 2024, the crowd had a special energy throughout the evening. Even during the Tag Team match, the crowd had loud reactions to key moments, and one such was upon the arrival of the newest Bloodline member, Tanga Loa.

During the match, Kevin Owens had almost pinned Tama Tonga when the referee was dragged out of the ring by Tonga's younger brother, Tanga Loa. Following that, Loa took the steel steps to put down both KO and The Viper, to assist his Bloodlines teammates.

This interference allowed Solo Sikoa to take out Kevin Owens at his weakest and pin him for the victory. Tanga Loa is now officially part of the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.