Backstage attacker finally revealed, massive heel turn? 4 possible finishes for Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov on WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT is set to air tonight on the USA Network. The big show will be the second edition of a two-week Halloween Havoc event. Last week's show featured a plethora of big-time bouts, including Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria.

Tonight's show has several massive matches confirmed already. The Creed Brothers will battle Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio will take on Nathan Frazer.

The most hyped-up match of the night will see Ilja Dragunov defend his NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes. The two top-level athletes have battled twice before, with each earning one victory in certified classics.

The third match of their trilogy will surely receive a lot of attention from wrestling fans, but how might the bout conclude? This article will look at a handful of ways the upcoming NXT Championship match could end.

Below are four possible finishes for Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

#4. Ilja Dragunov may remain unstoppable

llja Dragunov is a special professional wrestler. He had a tough life prior to becoming a professional wrestler, but he worked hard to achieve success. He joined WWE through NXT UK after spending time on the indie scene. It was there that Ilja dethroned Gunther of the United Kingdom Championship.

While he had to give up the United Kingdom Championship due to an injury, Dragunov eventually moved to the United States, and he is now the NXT Champion. The Mad Dragon battles anybody and everybody, striking fear into his opponents.

Given his record of dominance, Ilja may continue to be the top star on WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. He may hit the Torpedo Moscow on Carmelo and pin the former NXT Champion in the center of the ring, ready to move on to Deadline.

#3. Carmelo Hayes could recapture his coveted title

Carmelo Hayes is a 'Him' wrestling personality. Prior to joining WWE, Hayes was already testing his meddle on the indie scene. Upon joining NXT, he quickly won the Men's Breakout Tournament. From there, he went on to capture the North American Championship.

Earlier this year, Hayes won the NXT Championship from another top WWE Superstar, Bron Breakker. He held it successfully until Ilja Dragunov managed to dethrone the A-Champion. Despite the loss, Carmelo is unquestionably one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Despite losing to The Mad Dragon, Hayes is one of the very few stars to have a pinfall victory over Ilja. On Night 2 of the NXT Halloween Havoc, he may be able to pull off a second victory. If he goes to the top and hits the Nothing But Net, even Ilja may have to stay down for the three-count.

#2. Baron Corbin could disrupt the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc main event

Baron Corbin is an accomplished pro wrestler. He started his WWE career in NXT but eventually moved to the main roster. While there, he won the United States Championship, the Money in the Bank briefcase, and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Unfortunately, Baron became stuck while on WWE's main roster, and his career was going down the drain. He decided to return to NXT and make a fresh start. The decision has worked out tremendously, but unfortunately, he is still not holding gold. Unsurprisingly, he is unhappy about that.

When Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov clash tonight at Halloween Havoc, there is a chance that the bout won't have a proper conclusion. Instead, Baron may come out and lay out both men. This could set up an eventual Triple-Threat Match, perhaps at the Deadline Premium Live Event.

#1. Trick Williams could cost Carmelo Hayes the win before revealing who attacked him

Trick Williams is one of the brightest prospects in WWE. He is well known for being good friends with Carmelo Hayes, but he has been branching out on his own, too. For example, Trick dethroned Dominik Mysterio of the NXT North American Championship.

Whoop That Trick had his eyes set on the NXT Championship, but before he could compete for a title shot, he was assaulted backstage. Trick has not been seen since, but there has been a lot of debate over who is responsible for the attack, with some believing his best friend Hayes is the culprit.

There is a chance that Trick will make his return and surprisingly cost Melo the win, perhaps via distraction. From there, he could admit that he either knows that Carmelo was the man who assaulted him or that Hayes paid somebody off to do it. Perhaps Bron Breakker could be the one working with Carmelo despite the two pretending otherwise.

