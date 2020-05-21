Backstage details on Drew McIntyre's future as WWE Champion

This is Drew McIntyre's first WWE Championship reign

According to WrestleTalk, Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman view Drew McIntyre as someone who can be a WWE main-eventer “for years to come”.

In recent years, the likes of Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal and Kofi Kingston have briefly been involved in the main-event picture after winning World Championships, but they moved back down the card after their title reigns ended.

WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor is reporting that, unlike those three Superstars, Drew McIntyre is set to remain one of WWE’s top attractions for several years.

“Our sources have confirmed to us that WWE management has been so impressed with Drew in recent weeks, that they see him as a main eventer for years to come. We’ve been told that his title reign will almost definitely not be a one-off like we’ve seen with Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal and Kofi Kingston in recent years, so expect to see him at the top of the card for the foreseeable future.”

Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

Since then, he has retained the WWE Championship against The Big Show and Seth Rollins, while he is currently preparing to defend his title against Bobby Lashley at the Backlash pay-per-view.

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

The WrestleTalk report added that WWE has been impressed with the work that Drew McIntyre has done with the media over the last few months.

Advertisement

It also mentioned that Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman believe the Scot could be a figurehead of WWE and RAW in the coming years, and the company could even build the entire roster around him.

The latest episode of RAW saw Drew McIntyre defeat King Corbin in a non-title Brand-to-Brand invitational match.

With MVP by his side, Bobby Lashley watched the nine-minute encounter from the top of the entrance ramp to take a closer look at the man he will challenge for the WWE Championship at Backlash.