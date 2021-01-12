Backstage details on Eddie Guerrero's death changing WWE's storyline plans (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters has reflected on the time that he was supposed to compete in the same match as the legendary Eddie Guerrero.

The WWE Survivor Series 2005 pay-per-view included a five-on-five elimination match between RAW and SmackDown. Team SmackDown picked up the victory, with Randy Orton emerging as the sole survivor.

Masters appeared as a guest on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop series with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He discussed the fact that Orton’s spot in the match was originally meant for Eddie Guerrero, who passed away two weeks before the event.

"I hadn’t thought about this at all until I heard about it about a month ago that Eddie Guerrero was actually supposed to be booked on the SmackDown team instead of Randy when we did the RAW versus SmackDown elimination match," Masters said. "So I had another moment when I was kind of envisioning, ‘Wow, what would that match have been if Eddie was in it?’ Randy did a great job, obviously, but it’s just interesting thinking about the fact, the potential of Eddie Guerrero and Shawn Michaels working together in that match."

Masters added that it “kind of stung” when it was brought to his attention that Eddie Guerrero could have competed in the match. Team SmackDown ended up consisting of Batista, Bobby Lashley, JBL, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, Big Show, Carlito, Masters, Kane, and Shawn Michaels represented Team RAW.

Chris Masters vs. Eddie Guerrero

Chris Masters worked for WWE between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011

Chris Masters competed in dozens of matches with and against Chavo Guerrero in WWE between 2005 and 2011. However, he was never able to share the ring with Eddie Guerrero.

Eddie Guerrero’s final WWE match took place on November 8, 2005 when he defeated Mr. Kennedy at a SmackDown taping.

