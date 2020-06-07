Backstage news on the WWE referee's injury on SmackDown

Many fans have asked questions about the referee's injury from SmackDown.

It was all a work and WWE had a reason behind booking the odd angle.

The referee called for help after Sonya Deville slid into his knee.

An odd thing happened on the latest episode of SmackDown during Sonya Deville's match against Lacey Evans. WWE referee Danilo Anfibio got injured and was replaced by Jessika Carr midway through the match.

As revealed first by Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter, the injury was just a work, and Danilo Anfibio is not injured.

It's a work. This was taped last week — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 6, 2020

An update released by PWInsider confirmed SRS' previously revealed information. The update stated that the worked injury was 'designed to add a different, unique cliffhanger leading into a commercial break.'

Sonya Deville and Lacey Evans faced each other on this week's SmackDown in a rematch from last week. The two SmackDown Superstars had a hard-hitting match, and both women were given a considerable amount of time to work an engaging contest.

During the match, it looked like Deville slid into the referee's knee and he took a bump, after which, he began selling a leg injury. Anfibio called for help, and the show cut to a commercial break.

Jessika Carr was in the ring after the break, and the match continued. The injury angle certainly counts as one of the weirdest ways to segue into a commercial break.

Evans and Deville continued their match, and as stated earlier, it was solid bout. Both women do have good in-ring chemistry, and it translated to another decent TV match.

This week's SmackDown was all about the women

Mandy Rose showed up on the big screen to distract Sonya Deville. Lacey Evans took advantage of it and hit Deville with a Women's Right for the win. The storyline between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville may still have a few chapters left before both Superstars move on to different angles.

This week's SmackDown heavily focussed on the women of the brand as the main event had a major title change. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Bayley also created history in the process by becoming the first woman to hold the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Tag Team titles at the same time. The Boss N' Hug Connection even referenced a controversial rumor after their title victory on SmackDown.