Sasha Banks and Bayley reference WrestleMania 35 incident in exclusive footage released by WWE

Sasha Banks and Bayley may have just had one of the greatest post-victory segments of all time!

The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions referenced an old report.

Sasha Banks and Bayley during the post-victory photoshoot.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and the best friends are unsurprisingly having the time of their lives. In an exclusive video released by the WWE following their victory on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Bayley posed for the usual photoshoot with the titles, and they referenced a widely-reported backstage story from WrestleMania 35.

The Boss N' Hug Connection lost the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics, and there was a big rumor going around back then that the duo was unhappy about the loss, and they made their displeasure known by laying down on the floor and crying loudly after the show.

Banks, as we all know, went on a four-month hiatus from in-ring action following the defeat at WrestleMania 35. The Hugger and The Boss never got their rematch until the latest episode of SmackDown, where they defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to reclaim the Women's Tag Team titles.

Sasha Banks and Bayley took a shot at the dirt sheets

In the SmackDown Exclusive video released by the WWE, Banks and Bayley were shown posing for the cameras and they took a blatant shot at the dirt sheets by referencing the rumored WrestleMania 35 incident.

Banks asked Bayley," "Should we take pictures on the floor crying?" And guess what, they ended up on the floor by the end of the video and sarcastically cried their guts out. It was hilarious to watch and a loud and clear message to the rumor mills.

You can check out the SmackDown Exclusive video below and trust us, the shenanigans of Banks and Bayley would make it worth your time:

Sasha Banks and Bayley are now 2-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and they should ideally defend the titles at Backlash, possibly against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, or in a Triple Threat match that could also feature The IIconics.

Bayley is also a Double Champion, and it will be intriguing to see which direction WWE would go in with regards to the top women's storyline on SmackDown.