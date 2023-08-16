Backstage note on rumored WWE release - Reports

There has been a backstage update regarding a WWE Superstar's rumored release.

Lacey Evans joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. She originally appeared in NXT and quickly became one of the top stars on the roster. She never won a title in the former black and gold brand, but her in-ring skills and look were able to get her onto the main roster.

Her initial days on the main roster seemed promising before she had to go on hiatus due to pregnancy. But over the last year, Lacey Evans was subject to many gimmick and character changes and was constantly removed from television before fans could wrap their heads around her persona.

After being absent from television for several weeks, Lacey Evans hinted at her release earlier this week during RAW when she tweeted a gif asking, "How many days left?" This could have been her way of indicating that her contract was nearly up.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has yet to confirm her release, although she has hinted that her deal is up at midnight. However, there haven't been any internal notifications about it either.

Lacey Evans seemingly confirmed her WWE release on Instagram

Amid the rumors, Lacey seemingly confirmed her exit from the company. She posted a picture on Instagram with a caption directing her fans to refer to her as Macey Estrella (her real name) after midnight.

"When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out.......oh, and this jacket is up for grabs. Be on the lookout. #ComingSoon #NoMannersMacey #GottaThinkOfSomeOtherCoolHashTag #LordLookAtMe," she wrote.

If the rumors regarding her release are true, then it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Lacey Evans.

