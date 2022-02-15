5 Interesting backstage stories about Brock Lesnar you might not know

Brock Lesnar is arguably one of the most exciting characters in WWE today. Not much is known about the multi-time World Champion’s personal life, as he likes to keep things private.

Over the years, fans have seen many different sides to The Beast Incarnate. His fun-loving side was first revealed when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2019. Since then, the Mayor of Suplex City has connected with the fans more than ever before.

Brock’s fans have also come to learn about some interesting backstage stories involving the former Universal Champion. From his love for hunting to his backstage face-off with Chris Jericho, there are a few stories that have made the rounds on social media.

However, there are many lesser-known backstage stories involving The Beast Incarnate that fans should know. With that being said, check out five interesting backstage stories about Brock Lesnar as told by his colleagues.

#5. Brock Lesnar was "miserable" during his initial WWE run

Wrestling Jebus @WrestlingJebus On this day in 2002.



Brock Lesnar made his WWF debut the night after WrestleMania X8.



A whole 19 years ago today.



And now I feel very very old. On this day in 2002.Brock Lesnar made his WWF debut the night after WrestleMania X8.A whole 19 years ago today.And now I feel very very old. https://t.co/vFWglsV3Me

Brock Lesnar’s first WWE run was remarkable. Between 2002 and 2004, he had a significant impact on the company and won multiple World Championships. He feuded with the best in the business at a very young age and was ready to become the face of the company.

Lesnar was a big part of WWE’s Live events during that time. He did not enjoy a laid-back schedule like he does today and had to perform several times a week.

On-screen, Lesnar was a tailor-made, unstoppable monster who was making a name for himself in sports entertainment. Backstage, the schedule on the road started to get the better of The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar’s colleague Rey Mysterio spoke about how The Mayor of Suplex City started to burn down backstage and had to resort to alcohol and pills to keep going in the ring.

“I remember at one point Brock being miserable. This is right before he left WWE in 2004 t,he first time. We were going to Europe, and my wife and I were sitting right behind Brock on the charter plane. I just saw Brock biting his nails and looking at a picture of one of his kids. It really hit him, the fact that he had to travel so much. That was the human side of him. The father instinct that he has. Shortly after that, he was like, "I've gotta get out of here, bro. I can't do this anymore." Rey Mysterio said

HEELReport @HEELReport Brock Lesnar from 2002-2003 was incredible. Brock Lesnar from 2002-2003 was incredible. https://t.co/aeS77J1mfm

Months later, The Beast Incarnate departed from WWE and started focusing on other sports that allowed him to work a lighter schedule. It was one of the few times that Brock Lesnar’s human side got the better of him.

Today, WWE allows Lesnar to work a rather relaxed schedule. He rarely competes in Live Events and only works in a handful of matches each year.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh