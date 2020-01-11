Backstage update about alleged mistake by WWE on RAW

WWE's three shows - RAW, SmackDown and NXT, are aired live from the venue which results in some mistakes or goof-ups getting into the shows. This is rare as WWE have some of the best performers and personnel in the business, but it does happen occasionally.

Many fans thought that they spotted a mistake on WWE RAW this past week ahead of the Lana and Bobby Lashley segment. The wedding officiant entered the ring right after AJ Styles left it following his win against Akira Tozawa.

But the officiant was stopped by security when he rushed through the crowd, and many fans thought that WWE's security had mistaken the officiant for a fan in the crowd.

Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that it was all planned by WWE, and revealed the reason why WWE did so:

"It was a way to get people talking by doing something out of the box with the idea anything can happen on the show and they did it right before a planned commercial break with the idea of hooking people to not switch channels during the break by having people see something they thought they weren’t supposed to see."

It seems like WWE want to adopt new tactics to keep fans hooked onto the show and keep them watching the entirety of the show. This could be one of Paul Heyman's ideas, as has spiced things up since taking charge as Executive Director of RAW.

Heyman has done quite a few unique things lately, from the Randy Orton injury angle at a live event, to adding Liv Morgan to the Lana-Bobby Lashley-Rusev storyline, to name a few.

We could possibly see more of these small tidbits on RAW to keep fans hooked and keep them guessing as to what is going to happen next.