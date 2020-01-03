WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman is the genius behind Superstar's surprising return and push

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon are happy with the ongoing Rusev-Lana-Lashley

Love it or hate it, there is no denying that the Bobby Lashley and Lana wedding segment on RAW has the whole world talking. And while it has been reported that Vince McMahon is a huge fan of the storyline, it is Paul Heyman who is the mastermind behind it.

As per a report from WrestlingNews.co, Liv Morgan was not initially supposed to be part of the angle but was added because Paul Heyman wants to push her.

That site also says Liv Morgan was not originally supposed to be in the story, but was added because Paul Heyman wants to push her.

Liv Morgan returned to RAW this past week in an unexpected twist and insinuated that she had a romantic past with Lana. Even though the whole segment was a bit outlandish, it has managed to gain attention from the audience and Vince McMahon is reportedly very happy.

Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA [Network] and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood."

Liv Morgan used to be part of the Riott Squad along with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. However, with Riott still out due to injury and Sarah Logan pursuing a singles career, it is clear that Liv Morgan will also go solo following her return.

Morgan had been teasing a new character via her vignettes that had started airing on RAW, but no one could expect or predict her involvement in the ongoing saga featuring Rusev, Lashley, and Lana.

Paul Heyman has been very clear about who wants to push, and it looks like Liv Morgan will have major things in store for her in 2020.

Advertisement

Also Read: Possible spoilers for current champion at Royal Rumble