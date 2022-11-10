Backstage update on what Vince McMahon reportedly said to John Cena about WWE return

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon reportedly gave John Cena his blessing to continue wrestling for the company following his retirement.

John last appeared in WWE on June 27th. He celebrated twenty years with the company and cut a promo during an episode of RAW. Cena claimed that when he returns to the company, it will be for more than just one match. Vince McMahon resigned from the promotion less than a month later.

According to an exclusive report by Ringside News, Cena has already discussed potential plans for next year's WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan.

However, the Leader of the Cenation remains loyal to his former boss. Ringside News added that Cena does not consider performing under the current regime as being disloyal to Vince because the former chairman reportedly encouraged the 16-time world champion to help WWE any chance he can.

John Cena reacts to WWE fan dressing up as Peacemaker for Halloween

John Cena has had a very successful acting career outside of wrestling. He stars in the Peacemaker series on HBO Max and has a supporting role in a new film that just landed on Peacock. HBO recently just ordered a second season of Peacemaker, as the finale of season one broke the highest single-day viewership of an HBO Max original show.

A wrestling fan dressed up as Peacemaker for Halloween and tagged Cena on Twitter. The 16-time World Champion responded and claimed that the two were now partners in peace.

"Partners in peace! Happy Halloween!," tweeted John Cena.

John Cena is one world title win away from breaking Ric Flair's all-time record. Only time will tell whether he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he returns to the company. The Tribal Chief has reached 800 days as champion and it will take someone special to dethrone him.

