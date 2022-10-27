Interesting update regarding John Cena’s latest film project

WWE Superstar John Cena's new film "The Independent" will debut on Peacock on November 2nd.

Cena recently returned to WWE to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. The Cenation leader appeared on the June 27th edition of RAW in Laredo, Texas. He stated that he will be returning to the company soon and it will not be for just one match.

Peacock announced today that the film will skip theaters and debut directly on their streaming platform. In addition to the WWE star, "The Independent" stars Brian Cox, Ann Dowd, and Jodie Turner-Smith. The 16-time World Champion plays an independent presidential candidate in the political thriller set to be released on November 2nd.

Sami Zayn says it is a privilege to wrestle John Cena in WWE

Honorary Uce Sami Zayn made his main roster debut on the May 4, 2015 episode of RAW. He responded to John's "open challenge" for the United States Championship.

Wrestling legend Bret Hart introduced him before the match and Sami got a tremendous reaction from his hometown crowd in Montreal. Unfortunately, Zayn injured himself during his entrance and missed time due to injury following his debut.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Sami praised the 16-time World Champion and added that it was a privilege to face him in the squared circle.

"I kinda like don't even know what I feel about it, to be honest. I mean, I think back on it because it was the only time I ever wrestled [John] Cena one-on-one. So that was a privilege, especially now that [John] Cena is not with us as often anymore if at all. So, the fact that I got to mix it up with him and have that match which actually was a very good match, and the crowd was just amazing. That was of course very, very special," said Zayn. (From 13:38 to 14:06)

Despite not being around much anymore, John Cena remains one of the biggest wrestling stars today. It will be interesting to see which superstar the 45-year-old squares off against when he returns to the company.

