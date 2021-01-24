5 bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week

WWE puts out a lot of content every week, and while plenty of the company's booking decisions are liked by the fans, some things leave the viewers scratching their heads.

As always, the week started with several bizarre booking decisions on Monday Night RAW.

Jeff Hardy continues to be stuck in a feud with Jackson Ryker, Ricochet still cannot catch a break, and The Miz and John Morrison executed one of the worst comedy sketches in WWE history.

WWE NXT put on a strong and solid show with another bizarre decision regarding the champion, while Friday Night SmackDown failed to book a match with any significance or purpose throughout the entire show.

Here's a look at five bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week.

#5 WWE books Ricochet to lose his Royal Rumble spot against AJ Styles

Ricochet hasn't had the best of runs in WWE lately

Ricochet, one of WWE's most athletically gifted Superstars, has had a torrid time in the company as of late. No matter what he does, he cannot pick up a win.

He was recently stuck feuding the RETRIBUTION, which luckily for him has seemingly ended. However, things have not improved for the "One and Only".

This week on Monday Night RAW, Ricochet faced AJ Styles in a Royal Rumble qualification match. The fact that Ricochet had to fight AJ Styles for a chance to enter the Rumble when everyone else on the roster has to declare is not only a bizarre but harsh inditement of where his career is at this moment in time.

According to Adam Pearce Ricochet is on the same level as Gulak because he can't just declare for the Rumble & has to face AJ first



Ouch pic.twitter.com/R5BkUjDDz4 — Stephen Roe (@V1_OSW) January 19, 2021

Ricochet is a former United States Champion and played a huge role in last year's Rumble match when he assisted Drew McIntyre in eliminating Brock Lesnar.

With past accolades such as this, Ricochet shouldn't have to compete for a place in the Royal Rumble. He should be able to declare his entry like everyone has thus far.

#WWERaw: AJ Styles defeated Ricochet.



Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce informed Ricochet a win in this match would essentially earn him a spot in the #RoyalRumble match. Much like last week with Drew Gulak, however, Styles put the kibosh on those aspirations. pic.twitter.com/tcfy0VIWuS — This is Sports Entertainement (@SEWrestlingNews) January 19, 2021

The match itself was incredible as two of the best in the world put on a brilliant spectacle that finished with one of the best transitions into a Styles Clash ever seen.

Despite the breathtaking performance, Ricochet was again on the wrong side of victory, which has been the story of his WWE career for far too long.