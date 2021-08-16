Banks vs. Belair could steal SummerSlam

It became official on Friday night as WWE Smackdown women's champion Bianca Belair inked a contract to face Sasha Banks at SummerSlam.

Belair, the new flavor of the female faction in the franchise, has been elevated to the elite level of WWE. Her intense athleticism and prissy personality have made her a star, and she has responded by carrying the ball on the Blue Brand.

Banks is now considered a veteran of the women's division. The Boss is one of the few female performers who can match Belair in terms of physicality and attitude. She's been at the top plenty of times before, and is considered WWE royalty.

Now, Banks and Belair will hook up once again, and it promises to be an electric WWE match-up

Belair has done a fine job as the Smackdown women's champion, and her overall level of potential is off the charts. She's just now scratching the surface of how great she can become.

Imagine where she will be in just two or three years from now, particularly if WWE continues to book her in the way they have been. They've made her look strong, and rightfully so.

Having said that, it's hard to imagine that Sasha Banks won't walk out of WWE SummerSlam with the blue and white belt.

Belair 'owes' her a win back after her victory at WrestleMania, and Banks will likely cash in on that payback. That could help push this feud all the way through the end of the year, promising many more close battles.

Regardless of the outcome, this match will be part of a stacked card and still has a chance to steal the show.

These two ladies match up so well and are similar in style, so the give and take in this match should be awesome. Belair's high-impact approach - mixed with Banks' uncanny ability to counter big moves - should make this one of the best female matches of the year.

The 2021 WWE SummerSlam will feature John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, and Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley. Those are three big-time matches that will be hard to beat, even if just based on hype alone.

But as far as the in-ring action goes? Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair has a shot at carving out a huge, memorable moment at an event that WWE has invested a lot of promotion in.

These two ladies should seize that spotlight, and prove (once again) why WWE has the deepest and most talented female division in the world.

Edited by Rohit Mishra