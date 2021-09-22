WWE star on Hall of Famer wanting to face John Cena instead of him

WWE star Baron Corbin has opened up about Kurt Angle wanting to face John Cena instead of him at WrestleMania 35. Corbin understands why Angle would have wanted to face Cena in his farewell match.

John Cena's made his televised main roster debut against Angle on the June 27, 2002, episode of SmackDown. This was primarily why Angle wanted to retire after a match against the 16-time World Champion. Cena even inducted Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In an interview with TalkSport, Corbin said the history between Cena and Angle would have made sense for the two to have a match at The Show of Shows.

"Yeah, everyone is going to have a dream match for their final match and I can’t ever imagine Kurt Angle was like ‘I want to wrestle Baron Corbin for my last match in WWE!’ He had history, he was Cena’s first match in WWE and I understand that completely. Who wouldn’t want to go out wrestling John Cena as their last match? It’s a phenomenal thing to do if you’re in the ring with him or Kurt – doesn’t matter," said Baron Corbin.

Corbin, though, thinks that he and Angle could have done more with their storyline and that he would have liked to have had a lot more time to build the angle with the Olympic gold medalist. Corbin won the match at WrestleMania 35, which was Angle's last-ever match in WWE.

Kurt Angle on wanting to face John Cena in his last WWE match

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #ruthlessaggression 19 years ago today: Who the hell are you? “I’m John Cena…”. I knew the day @johncena stepped foot in my ring for the very first time that he was going to be a huge star. #itstrue 19 years ago today: Who the hell are you? “I’m John Cena…”. I knew the day @johncena stepped foot in my ring for the very first time that he was going to be a huge star. #itstrue #ruthlessaggression https://t.co/yc10lTiMeK

Kurt Angle revealed that he wanted to face John Cena for his storyline with Cena to come full circle.

“I wanted it to be my retirement match, and I'd loved to have wrestled John because you know I started out his career, and I wanted him to end mine, and you know, I was hoping that he would put me in that match, but it just didn't happen,” said the WWE Hall of Famer.

Angle also said that he did not reach out to Cena, but spoke to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, but the match didn't happen despite Cena being at the show.

John Cena @JohnCena



Work as hard as you can. Constantly surround yourself with those better than you. Make mistakes and learn from them. Never give up! (Ankle lock is an exception, it’s true!)



instagram.com/p/BwwiHErH26t/… Thank you, Kurt.Work as hard as you can. Constantly surround yourself with those better than you. Make mistakes and learn from them. Never give up! (Ankle lock is an exception, it’s true!) @RealKurtAngle Thank you, Kurt.



Work as hard as you can. Constantly surround yourself with those better than you. Make mistakes and learn from them. Never give up! (Ankle lock is an exception, it’s true!) @RealKurtAngle



instagram.com/p/BwwiHErH26t/…

