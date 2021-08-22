"Monday I have to file for bankruptcy" - Baron Corbin reaches a new low after WWE SummerSlam

Speaking in-character at WWE SummerSlam, Baron Corbin revealed that he only has US$35 left and he plans to file for bankruptcy.

In real life, the man behind the Baron Corbin television character, Thomas Pestock, reportedly has a net worth of US$1.425 million. However, on WWE television, the 36-year-old’s character has fallen on hard times since losing his King of the Ring status to Shinsuke Nakamura in June.

Big E reclaimed his Money in the Bank briefcase from Corbin after defeating him on the WWE SummerSlam kickoff show. Following the match, Corbin told WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber that his financial woes have hit a new low.

“Yeah, yeah, it probably is [the last fans will see of him],” Corbin said. “I mean, Monday I have to file bankruptcy. I’ve got no family, I’ve got no friends. Really, all I’ve got left is 35 dollars and that’s it. I just don’t…”

.@LoganPaul adds insult to injury with a shot at @BaronCorbinWWE, as the down on his luck Superstar hits rock bottom. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1Zwbbpzb1y — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021

Midway through Corbin’s sentence, Schreiber walked away from the downbeat SmackDown star and began to interview Big E instead. Big E excitedly held his Money in the Bank briefcase before showing his appreciation to celebrity guest Logan Paul.

Logan Paul calls Baron Corbin an “a**hole”

American internet personality Logan Paul is due to appear on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as a guest on John Morrison’s new Moist TV segment. WWE cameras also showed Paul in attendance at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event.

After a brief backstage interaction with Big E, Paul was interrupted by a confused Corbin. The former United States Champion questioned why Sarah Schreiber ended her interview with him, prompting Paul to disrespect Corbin.

“Maybe because you’re an a**hole,” Paul said.

WWE SummerSlam featured 11 matches, including Baron Corbin vs. Big E on the kickoff show, and two huge returns. Watch Sportskeeda Wrestling’s review of the pay-per-view in the video above.

