One of the lesser talked about moments from this week's SmackDown - which saw fans returning - was Baron Corbin asking for donations from the WWE Universe to help him out.

Kevin Owens interrupted Baron Corbin and stunned him, generating a pop from the WWE Universe. It seems that WWE will be going forward with the poor Baron Corbin gimmick. They have even made the effort to build a "Corbin Fund Me" page for Baron Corbin.

For those who haven't been following the WWE product recently, Baron Corbin won the King of the Ring tournament in 2019 to become King Corbin. Staying true to his heelish King gimmick, Baron Corbin flexed on his expensive Rolex and luxury cars. He stated how no fan could match the level of luxuries he was enjoying in his life.

However, Corbin lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura recently, and things have been on a downward spiral for the former Mr. Money in the Bank ever since. Given the nature of Baron Corbin's gimmick, fans are wondering whether Corbin is poor in real life as well. This is especially the case when one considers the fact that some loyal fans have started a Go Fund Me campaign for Baron Corbin.

What is Baron Corbin's net worth?

As previously reported on SportsKeeda, Baron Corbin earns 285,000 USD per year and is rumored to have a net worth of 2 Million USD. While there are no confirmed reports regarding the same, the figure is believable, given that a salary of 285,000 USD over five years makes his worth reach 1.425 Million USD, excluding his other assets.

WWE has reportedly filed a trademark for Happy Corbin, which could be an indicator of Baron Corbin's future gimmick. With Kevin Owens stunning Baron Corbin recently, the former United States champion may soon feud with the Prizefighter. While it may be shocking, could we perhaps see the Million Dollar Champion LA Knight jump ship from NXT to SmackDown to recruit Baron Corbin?

What gimmick would you like to see Baron Corbin take up, now that he is no longer The King? Do drop your views in the comments section!

