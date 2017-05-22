Baron Corbin vs Sami Zayn, WWE Backlash 2017 Winner and analysis

Was Sami Zayn able to pick up the big win?

by Rohit Nath News 22 May 2017, 06:19 IST

Was Sami Zayn able to overcome the odds?

The match began with duelling chants for both superstars. It was Corbin’s power vs Zayn’s flashy move set. The action was taken outside, where Zayn hit a moonsault from the barricade.

Corbin began to dominate once he hit the spine buster. However, Sami did catch him with a couple of clotheslines and even hit a cross body onto Corbin. The Lone Wolf even hit Zayn with a brutal back breaker. Sami hit him with a sunset flip not long after that.

Zayn even managed to kick out of a Deep six. Sami caught him with a Helluva Kick out of nowhere to pick up the victory. Quite a shocker but undoubtedly a well-deserved victory for Sami Zayn.

Zayn has been doing favours for WWE superstars for a while now, so giving him a big win time and again is definitely necessary. Corbin didn’t come out looking too bad either. He’s one of the superstars who seem to be in-line for a huge push. He’s an early favourite to win the Money In The Bank briefcase next month. He definitely would be a perfect candidate to hold the briefcase. Sami Zayn wouldn’t be too bad a choice either.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com