Batista has hilarious reaction to Triple H blaming heavy gear for WrestleMania loss

The Game had stated that his heavy entrance gear was responsible for a major WrestleMania loss.

Batista posted a response, and recalled fans making fun of his attire, back in 2014.

Batista and Triple H

As previously reported, WWE EVP Triple H posted a tweet blaming his heavy entrance gear for losing his WrestleMania 30 match against Daniel Bryan in 2014.

The Game took a jibe at professional boxer Deontay Wilder in the process. The latter had said the same thing after losing his match against Tyson Fury earlier this year.

Triple H's tweet garnered a response from none other than Batista. The former World Champion referred to Triple H's comments on the entrance gear, and reminded that he once got tons of negative response for wearing a blue outfit. Check out the tweet below:

Batista responds to Triple H's tweet

Fans who witnessed Batista's 2014 run in WWE might remember what The Animal is talking about here. Soon after WrestleMania 30, Batista aligned with Triple H and Randy Orton, reforming Evolution in the process.

The trio took on The Shield at WWE Payback in a losing effort. Batista wore blue gear for the match, which the WWE Universe found incredibly odd and hilarious, resulting in a barrage of memes being made on The Animal's outfit.

Batista's run didn't last long and he left WWE soon after. He came back to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania 35 last year, in what he later dubbed as being his retirement match.