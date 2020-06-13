Batista reveals new ink in support of George Floyd

The Animal revealed the new ink via his official Twitter handle.

Batista has been pretty vocal on Twitter lately, following the murder of George Floyd.

Batista hasn't shied away from being incredibly vocal against police brutality in the USA

Fans who follow WWE legend Batista on social media might have noticed lately that he has been continuously posting tweets and Instagram posts in support of George Floyd, who died during a police arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Floyd could be heard uttering the words "I can't breathe", while a cop knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Batista has now posted another tweet, that shows him sporting new ink on his hands. The words on his right hand read "I can't breathe", while the ones on the other hand state "We the people".

Batista hasn't shied away from being incredibly vocal against police brutality in the USA. His fans are heaping praise on him for utilizing his platform for standing up for what's right, while there are a few who are berating him for his recent comments. Check out Batista's new ink, which is accompanied with a message for his countrymen. The former World Champion urged the people to be relentless while pursuing justice.

Be relentless in the pursuit of justice. Unintimidated in the fight against oppression. We’re together to remind each other what we’re fighting for. I want to forget.I won’t let myself. There’s too much at stake. Peace to everyone fighting for a dream. #OneNation #OneRace pic.twitter.com/KeZwjppERl — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 13, 2020

Batista recently attacked Jaxson Ryker for his support for Trump

Batista was recently seen targeting WWE SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker for extending his support for President Donald Trump. The comments made by Ryker didn't sit well with several current WWE Superstars as well, with Kevin Owens, Ali, and many others responding to him on Twitter. It was also reported that a couple of WWE Superstars were hoping to see him and talk to him during SmackDown tapings.

Batista dubbed Ryker's tweet as being ignorant, added that he gets no love from him, and stated that he would like to speak with Ryker in person. He also posted a number of tweets targeting Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 situation.

Batista has been away from the squared circle for more than a year now, following his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He had announced his retirement soon after his loss to The Game. The Animal is currently enjoying a career as a movie star in Hollywood.