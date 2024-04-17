Battling former world champion, unhinged creepy superstar, and more - 4 feuds for Giulia on WWE NXT

WWE has been on a roll with free agents as of late. After there was dialogue among fans regarding whether the company would ever sign some of the best in the world, they have seemingly shifted the narrative on its head.

The Stamford-based promotion has reportedly signed three major stars. First is Tama Tonga, who appeared on SmackDown this past week. Second is Jacob Fatu, although he has yet to debut, so for now, it remains speculation.

Last but certainly not least, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has seemingly signed Japanese star Giulia. The talented performer appeared in the audience at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 and was hyped up as a big deal.

A talent at the level of Giulia is huge for WWE and especially for the NXT brand. This article will look at a handful of feuds she could have when she officially joins the brand full-time.

Below are the four feuds for Giulia on WWE NXT:

#4. Former world champion Natalya could welcome Giulia to WWE!

Natalya is a future WWE Hall of Famer. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and part of a famous wrestling family. The 41-year-old is the daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

The Queen of Harts recently returned to the WWE NXT brand and took the talented Karmen Petrovic under her wing. However, Natalya has had issues with the disrespectful Lola Vice. The two are set to clash on week two of NXT Spring Breakin' in an NXT Underground Match.

If Natalya sticks around in NXT after her match with Lola, she could be a great selection for Giulia's first opponent. Natalya has a history of being safe and competent, often great at making new stars look better than ever. While Giulia can deliver in any circumstance, someone like Natalya will make her look even better.

#3. Lyra Valkyria is arguably the best women's wrestler on the brand!

Lyra Valkyria is an incredibly talented WWE performer. She started her WWE career on NXT before moving to NXT in the United States. Lyra won the NXT Women's Championship from her idol Becky Lynch last year, although she recently lost the prized gold.

The Irish superstar has a big opportunity ahead of her. At WWE NXT Spring Breakin', Lyra will challenge Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship. Tatum Paxley will also be involved in the match.

Whether Lyra wins the NXT Women's Championship again or not, she is arguably the best in-ring talent in the women's division. As a result, she would be the perfect and best opponent for the absurdly talented Giulia. The two could put on a classic together.

#2. The creepy Tatum Paxley could have a new obsession!

Tatum Paxley is one of the more bizarre superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. While she seemed somewhat normal during the initial stages of her NXT career, her bizarre side began creeping out over time. The seal is broken now, and the real Tatum has been shown to the world.

The obsessive superstar was winning the hearts of fans in WWE thanks to her creepy, yet somehow also charming, interest in Lyra Valkyria. Unfortunately, once Lyra lost the NXT Women's Championship, Tatum snapped and revealed she was only interested in Valkyria because of the championship.

While Tatum is focused on Lyra and the NXT Women's Championship right now, that could easily shift when Giulia debuts. Paxley seeing the Japanese performer as her next muse could be quite interesting, as it would inevitably end in physicality. Tatum vs. Giulia could be a lot of fun on NXT.

#1. Roxanne Perez is the current NXT Women's Champion!

Roxanne Perez is one of the best competitors on NXT. It could be argued that she's one of the best in all of WWE. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and a two-time NXT Women's Champion. The 22-year-old is the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

The talented student of Booker T. will be defending her prized title in a Triple Threat Match at Spring Breakin' 2024. She will take on Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley, as mentioned previously. Roxanne is also scheduled for the 2024 Draft.

Considering that Roxanne is arguably the ace of the NXT women's division, it would make sense for her to be Giulia's first opponent. Recent reports have suggested Giulia could be in a title match upon her debut; it would only make sense for it to be against Perez. That, of course, is supposing that she still holds the gold.

