When is WWE’s newly signed star Giulia expected to make official in-ring debut?

Giulia made her first WWE appearance at NXT Stand and Deliver on April 6 when she appeared in the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Fans have been clamoring to find out when they'll see the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion in action.

Fightful Select's Corey Brennan reports that those within NXT believe the 30-year-old will make her in-ring debut at NXT Heatwave on July 7. She is expected to challenge for either the NXT Women's Championship or the newly announced NXT Women's North American Championship.

Giulia is a member of the new Marigold promotion and will compete in several matches with that company before heading to WWE. Her permanent arrival at the Stamford-based company is anticipated for late June or early July.

It appears that the former World of Stardom Champion will be immediately thrown into one of the women's title pictures. This could mean a match with current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez if she remains with her title until Heatwave.

Fans could be in for a thrill ride when the Japanese star does start her NXT career. WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, has done an excellent job building stars in the women's division of the developmental brand.

Giulia could be the one to dethrone WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez has been on a tear as of late and has excelled in a heel role. She beat Lyra Valkyria to win her second NXT Women's Championship at Stand and Deliver.

The 22-year-old appears to be headed for the main roster, though, as she made a surprising appearance on the RAW after Mania. The Texan star, trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, beat Indi Hartwell in an impressive showing.

Roxanne didn't appear on this week's RAW but teased a main roster call-up on NXT. The Prodigy exchanged words with Valkyria and insisted nobody could dethrone her until she headed to either RAW or SmackDown.

This could lead to Giulia coming into the title equation and beating one of WWE's fastest-rising stars. That could place a ton of pressure on Beautiful Insanity, but she's a big name for NXT, and Shawn Michaels may position her as a ready-made title contender.

Chief content officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque celebrated the Japanese star's arrival on WrestleMania XL weekend with a post after Stand and Deliver. The Game was clearly delighted to get one of women's wrestling's most exciting talents in the building.

