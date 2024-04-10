Massive betrayal opens NXT after WrestleMania XL; Roxanne Perez teases WWE main roster call-up

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria was attacked by Tatum Paxley during the latest episode of NXT.

At NXT Stand & Deliver during Wrestlemania weekend, Roxanne Perez triumphed over Lyra Valkyria to secure her second NXT Women's Championship. The Prodigy kicked off this week's episode to a chorus of 'You Deserve It' chants.

However, Perez wasn't impressed by the chants and cut them off, asserting that she no longer needed the fans' accolades. She made fun of Valkyria's guts and criticized her decision to wrestle despite being clearly injured, branding her a foolish champion. Perez boldly declared that no one could take the title away from her until she was called up to the main roster later this month during the WWE Draft.

This was when Valkyria made her way out, questioning whether Roxanne had become too big for NXT. She asserted that while Roxanne could go to WWE RAW or SmackDown, the NXT Women's Championship would stay with her, hence demanding a rematch.

At that moment, her friend Tatum Paxley emerged from the crowd, stating that she would challenge Perez instead of Valkyria, citing Lyra's current injury. However, Valkyria reassured her that she was fine. Paxley asked if she really was and shockingly threw her into the steel steps.

Expand Tweet

It will be intriguing to uncover the motivations behind Tatum Paxley's betrayal in the coming weeks.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Were you shocked by Tatum Paxley's attack on Lyra Valkyria? Yes Not really 0 votes View Discussion