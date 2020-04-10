Bayley gives one-word reaction after WWE releases The Revival

Bayley has responded after WWE released The Revival

The SmackDown Women's Champion is a big admirer of the five-time Tag Team Champions

Bayley has reacted to The Revival’s WWE exit by sharing a picture of herself, Sasha Banks, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder on Twitter, accompanied by the caption, “Forever.”

After months of speculation regarding their futures, WWE announced on Friday that the company has come to terms on the immediate release of Dawson and Wilder.

The two men established themselves as one of the most decorated tag teams across WWE’s top three brands over the last five years, having won the NXT Tag Team titles (x2), RAW Tag Team titles (x2) and SmackDown Tag Team titles.

The five-time Tag Team Champions last competed in a televised WWE match in January 2020. Since then, it has been widely reported that they have filed several trademarks, including “#FTR” and “Shatter Machine”, while Dawson recently teased their departure on social media.

WWE releases The Revival

Bayley and Sasha Banks won the Women’s Tag Team titles at Elimination Chamber in February 2019.

At the time, The Revival had just won the RAW Tag Team titles for the first time in their careers, and they often spoke about how they wanted to rejuvenate the men’s tag team division in the same way that The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection wanted the new Women’s Tag Team titles to be taken seriously.

Speaking to The Mirror shortly before WrestleMania 35, Bayley praised The Revival for their help and credited them with teaching her and Banks the psychology of working as a tag team.

“Sasha and I are so lucky to have The Revival on Raw with us and we’re so lucky to be such good friends with them because they help us so much in understanding the why in so many things. They teach us the psychology of actually being a tag team – people don’t understand that.”