Bayley to ignore Nia Jax and challenge three-time WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley hasn't been seen on television since her devastating loss at SummerSlam 2024. The Role Model lost her title to Queen Nia Jax at The Biggest Party of The Summer earlier this month. Since then, fans have been wondering when she will return to reclaim her title. However, the 35-year-old could likely ignore The Irresistible Force and confront a three-time WWE champion.

The answer to this question, if Bayley's recent social media activity is anything to go by, is 'Yes!' Based on her recent activity, it appears that the former Damage CTRL leader may indeed choose to ignore Nia Jax and challenge reigning NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Recently, the 22-year-old sat down for an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and answered a bunch of questions. One of those questions had to do with the possibility of WWE's female-exclusive PLE, Evolution, making a return. The first edition of the said event took place in 2018. The Prodigy stated she would love to face Bayley at the potential event.

Later, The Role Model responded to Perez's comments on X (Twitter), and she seemed ready for the challenge.

It would be incredible to see these two superstars battle inside the squared circle. In many ways, it could even be a match that serves like the passing of the torch. But at this point, it is nothing more than fantasy booking, and only time will tell if the Triple H-led creative team moves in that direction.

Bayley recently made her in-ring return at a WWE Live Show

Although she hasn't appeared on television since SummerSlam 2024, Bayley recently competed in WWE's live events as part of the company's Road to Bash in Berlin. The Role Model locked horns with Nia Jax for the latter's title in Rotterdam on August 25, 2024, in a losing cause.

On August 26, the SmackDown star teamed up with Naomi and defeated Queen Jax and Tiffany Stratton in a tag team match during an event in Brussels.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax will defend her title against Michin in a Street Fight on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the Bash in Berlin PLE. It will be interesting to see if Bayley interferes during the match.

