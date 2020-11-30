Bayley appeared on the most recent episode of Table Talk with Mo Lightning, where she discussed several topics, including the future of the WWE Women's Divison. She also named her dream opponent in the WWE. Bayley has been on a bit of slump recently, as she lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to her former best friend, Sasha Banks. She was also unsuccessful at WWE Survivor Series, where she was the first competitor eliminated in the women's Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown match.

The longest reigning WWE Smackdown Women's Champion @itsBayleyWWE opens up about her dream opponent, turning heel, cult followers, plans outside of the ring, MUCH MORE!



Hosted by @molightning / @_lindsmartini / @TestifyDVon (sorta)



WATCH or LISTEN https://t.co/5o8b38D7Dt pic.twitter.com/pdL5HdyCfP — WrestlingAudio 🎙️ Home of Table Talk w/ Dvon (@wrestlingaudio) November 26, 2020

Speaking on the future of the Women's Division, Bayley specifically focused on the talents of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Bayley believes that Royce is incredibly talented, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion said she's sure that Royce will find herself in the spotlight sometime soon. In fact, Bayley said she would love to share the ring with Royce for a pay-per-view.

"I knew Billie from before. I didn't know Peyton at all, but she was awesome and super sweet. Once I saw her get in the ring, I was like, 'Woah, you're incredible.' I've always had an eye for her; she's so incredible. She just hasn't had the time to really show that even when The IIconics were the tag team champions. She just hasn't had that spotlight yet. I have accomplished a lot more than her, and I'm sure she wants to do everything that I've done. I know that in her heart, it's still racing because I'm the role model in WWE. I'm the first Grand Slam Champion. I would love to one day get in the ring and have a one on one pay-per-view match with Peyton Royce." H/t Wrestling Inc

Bayley names Lita as her dream WWE opponent

Bayley has had the privilege of working with a number of talented WWE superstars throughout her career. This impressive list includes the likes of Charlotte Flair, Banks, Asuka, Natalya and many more. However, when she was who her dream opponent would be, Bayley answered by saying that she has always wanted to face her childhood hero, Lita.

"Lita has always been a dream opponent just because she's somebody I never been in the ring with. Which is crazy to say now, but we've been in a 10-woman tag match before, and this was the night after Evolution. That was so insane. She did the moonsault. I did the elbow off the top and we did Twist of Fates. It was so crazy, but I want a match against her because she's the one who helped me realize my dreams." H/t Wrestling Inc

Bayley has currently been involved in a war of words with Bianca Belair, and it looks like the pair could be gearing up for a match. This feud seems to stem from their 'poor' performances at WWESurvivor Series in the Women's match. You can read more about it here.

I’m quickER. FastER. SmartER. BETTER than you, da woman who lost it all for Team Smackdown 🤣 https://t.co/EN9K5jVr1w — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 28, 2020

Bayley seems occupied with Belair right now, but hypothetically speaking, many fans would likely be excited to see Bayley in a match with her childhood hero, Lita. This potential match would definitely make for a great spectacle, considering the talent and skill that both wrestlers have in the ring.