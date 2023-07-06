Bayley names her male WWE tag team partner if she faces Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Bayley recently addressed what would happen if she competed in a mixed WWE tag team match against Seth Rollins and her long-term rival Becky Lynch.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has faced Lynch in several matches over the last eight months. Many fans felt that the feud could lead to a dream tag team bout, with Lynch's husband Rollins possibly getting involved. However, that storyline development never materialized.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Phillipa Hopwood, Bayley revealed she would like to join forces with Baron Corbin if the match ever came to fruition.

Bayley has never formed an on-screen alliance with Corbin in WWE, but she has previously teamed up with Rollins. On June 15, 2021, they defeated Bianca Belair and Cesaro in a tag team match on SmackDown.

Watch the video above to hear more from Bayley about the possibility of her going one-on-one with commentator Michael Cole at WrestleMania. She also revealed which WWE legend she would like to face in a singles match.

Bayley and Becky Lynch's WWE Money in the Bank moment

In April, the team of Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) at WrestleMania 39. Although the storyline appeared to end at The Show of Shows, Bayley and Lynch have still interacted on television in recent weeks.

IYO SKY outlasted five other superstars to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1. In a creative finish, the Japanese star handcuffed Bayley and Lynch's wrists together before climbing over her Damage CTRL stablemate to capture the briefcase.

Moving forward, Lynch will face Trish Stratus' ally Zoey Stark on the July 10 episode of RAW. Meanwhile, on SmackDown, Bayley looks set to continue feuding with Shotzi following their altercation last week.

Would you like to see Bayley and Baron Corbin vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes