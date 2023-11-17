Bayley to be replaced by 28-year veteran in Team Damage CTRL at Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring massive swerve

Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL haven’t been announced for Survivor Series: WarGames, but that could change on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The Role Model is expected to team up with Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY against Team Bianca Belair next Saturday.

That said, Bayley’s days in Damage CTRL could be numbered, with the internet speculating that a face turn for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion might go down at the upcoming Premium Live Event. However, what if the Role Model gets replaced by a 28-year veteran in the lead-up to the PLE?

The person in question is none other than Meiko Satomura. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion can potentially join Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY to form a supergroup. However, the chances of it happening at Survivor Series: WarGames are slim to none.

The whole Damage CTRL storyline is centered on Bayley and her failure to comprehend the upcoming betrayal from the faction she brought together at SummerSlam 2022. This theory suggests Dakota Kai could secretly pull the strings against her supposed friend.

What happened the last time Bayley and Damage CTRL worked at Survivor Series: WarGames?

The faction was part of the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022. The Role Model captained Team Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley) against Team Bianca Belair at the November 26th premium live event.

However, Team Damage CTRL failed to get the win over Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch in the Women’s WarGames match. Speaking of Becky Lynch, The Man is rumored to be the fourth member of Team Belair for Survivor Series: WarGames.

It remains to be seen if WWE will officially confirm the highly-anticipated match-up this Friday on SmackDown. In the meantime, fans can check out the card announced so far here.

