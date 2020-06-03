Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will go head-to-head with Sasha Banks and Bayley this week on SmackDown

After an outstanding RAW episode, WWE will try to continue to build momentum on the road to Backlash as the fans await a massive Women's Tag Team Championship match between The Boss 'n' Hug Connection and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross this Friday. Sasha Banks and Bayley will look to become 2-time tag team champions on the upcoming SmackDown episode.

The build-up to Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Last week on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Bayley interrupted the women's tag team champions on A Moment of Bliss, where the co-hosts were talking to The New Day. The interruption led to an exchange of words between the two teams, and ultimately, 'The Boss' squared off against Alexa Bliss inside the ring. Banks pinned Nikki Cross to set up the title match.

The duo of Bliss and Cross had seized the belts for the second time at WrestleMania 36. As Banks and Bayley have been working like a well-oiled unit, they have a massive chance of winning the gold this Friday. This match is bound to entertain the fans. Here are the five possible ways this Championship bout could end.

#5 Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the titles

Will Bayley and Sasha Banks become champions again?

The rumor mill has suggested WWE has planned a betrayal storyline for Sasha Banks and Bayley, which is why the probability that they become champions this week is very low. However, a recent update has hinted that Vince McMahon wishes to delay this angle until SummerSlam. The likely reason behind it is that the company wants this huge moment to transpire in front of a live audience.

Thus, WWE could delay that storyline by booking Sasha Banks and Bayley to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships this Friday. Bayley's rivals have always teased Banks over the fact that The Rolemodel is holding a title while she isn't. The duo can silence their critics by winning the belts on the Blue brand.

Ultimately, WWE can build friction between the two before a betrayal angle. However, to show that nothing is wrong between the best friends right now, WWE could book them to defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the women's tag team titles.