Monday Night RAW will have a marquee women's match, as Bayley will face off once again against WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. They will compete in a non-title affair inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The match comes off the heels of the duo's highly acclaimed ladder match at the company's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event earlier this month. Not only was the "EST of WWE" able to fend off not Bayley, but all of Damage CTRL in an explosive match.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Bayley expressed her respect for Belair and her growth as a WWE Superstar. The veteran even went as far to "thank" Belair for all she's done for the company:

" We’ve been through a lot together in these last couple of years and it’s been a journey. It’s been fun, annoying, tiresome, distracting, motivating, and some more annoying. I’ve watched you grow from this young hopeful into a main eventer in what seemed almost over night. But I know that wasn’t easy, because the lifestyle of a pro wrestler is far from easy. I’ve seen how dedicated you are to this company, I’ve seen you go out of your way for fans, I’ve seen you not go home for weeks just to make the shows, I’ve seen you all over the country making appearances to make sure @wwe is represented the right way. And for that, I thank you," Bayley wrote.

However, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion made the case that she is on a different level than Belair. Noting that tonight will be the "beginning of the end for you," and that nobody "loves this company or business" more than her:

"But just know that all of those things are the EXACT reason I need to beat you tonight. Nobody loves this company or business more than I do and I should be the one waving that WWE flag around the world, not you!!! This sh*t runs through my blood and I guarantee you have no idea what that feels like or how it fuels me. So tonight when I beat you Bianca, it is the beginning of the end for you," Bayley added.

Bayley returned to WWE in July at the company's SummerSlam PLE. The WWE Horsewoman would confront Belair and was accompanied by the main roster debuting duo Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

As noted by WWE.com, The Role Model hasn't been able to defeat the current RAW Women's Champion since December 2020. Her latest singles victory came on SmackDown this September against Raquel Rodriguez.

Bianca Belair questions if she will be facing Bayley on her own tonight on WWE RAW

While Bayley is hyping herself up for their bout, Bianca Belair is questioning whether Bayley will compete in the match alone.

Belair is all too familiar with Damage CTRL's antics, as she was forced to deal with them on her own at Extreme Rules. The champ hasn't forgotten the herculan effort she needed to mount to overcome the numbers game before, and she doesn't seem too keen on having to do so again:

"Soooo… is it Me vs. 1 of them?… or all 3 of them?…this time...Asking for a friend" - Bianca Belair, Twitter

Bianca Belair is on a roll when it comes to defending her RAW Women's Championship. She has defended the title successfully on three separate occasions since SummerSlam.

