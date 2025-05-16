Bayley to start new WWE faction and destroy Becky Lynch on return? Exploring the possibilities

Bayley has been absent from WWE since just before WrestleMania 41. This happened after a mysterious person attacked the former Damage CTRL member, leading to her being replaced by Becky Lynch at The Showcase of the Immortals. Later, Lyra Valkyria and Lynch became the new champions before losing it on the RAW after Mania.
This title loss led to The Man turning heel and further revealing herself as Bayley's attacker. The former Women's World Champion even mocked the Hugger and termed her garbage in the company. Following this development, it's possible that Bayley may return to WWE and form a new faction by destroying the Irish star.
The former Women's World Champion had a previous run as a faction leader when she was with Damage CTRL. However, this time, the faction may consist of babyface stars only. The current Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra, is most likely to be part of it as she recently had a heated rivalry with Lynch.
Besides this, Mia Yim could be a fitting choice for Bayley's potential alliance. Since having a feud with Chelsea Green, Yim hasn't been primarily part of WWE television storyline. Her addition to this storyline will allow the Stamford-based promotion to book her properly and engage her in a major angle.
As of now, there is no concrete update on Bayley's return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. The 35-year-old female star recently shared a photo of herself with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of the IIconics, where they were training at Flatbacks Wrestling School, which is owned by Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze.
This hints that Bayley's return is imminent. It will be intriguing to see how WWE will book the revenge story of the former Royal Rumble winner upon her comeback.
Former WWE name marked Bayley as already done
In the latest podcast of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman has made some surprising comments about Bayley. The former interim RAW General Manager claimed that the Hugger is done and washed up already.
He further remarked that she was boring and had nothing left in herself. He said:
"Oh my God! You can't be serious. You cannot be serious. [Why keep bringing up Bayley?] That's my question. Bayley is done. She's washed up. She's boring. She's nothing. She's nothing anymore. What does she bring to the table? If you dropped Bayley off the roster today, what would we lose?" The Coach said.
Despite the opinions of the Coachman, the WWE Universe continues to show their love for Bayley.